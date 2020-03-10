‘Race for Coach Nic’ 5K to be held March 28

GEORGETOWN — Sussex Technical High School is hosting the second annual Race for Coach Nic 5K on March 28, with proceeds to support the Lou Nicoletti Scholarship for a track & field athlete, as well as benefiting the cross-country and track & field teams. Nicoletti retired in 2018 after more than four decades of service, including as a social studies and history teacher and a track and cross-country coach. He was a past District Teacher of the Year, and won many coach of the year honors as well. Runners will compete on Sussex Tech’s 3.11-mile cross-country course, which was designed by Nicoletti. Sponsors are being sought for the race, with gold ($300), silver ($200) and bronze ($100) levels available. The race will take place at 10 a.m. March 28, rain or shine. Registration will be from 8:50 to 9:50 a.m. Pre-registration is $22 online at seashorestriders.com, and same-day registration is $25. Applications are available at seashorestriders.com. Entries and payment can be mailed to Lou Nicoletti 5K, P.O. Box 99, Nassau, DE 19969. Checks should be payable to Seashore Striders.
Print Edition
The Delaware State News is published seven days a week. You can find it in retail outlets throughout downstate Delaware, or subscribe to our print newspaper or our e-newspaper, a digital replica of the print edition.
Sussex Post
The Sussex Post is a published once a month and mailed to readers in Millsboro, Georgetown and Long Neck. You can also read the free e-newspaper, a digital replica of the print edition, at sussexpost.com.