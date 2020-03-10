‘Race for Coach Nic’ 5K to be held March 28

GEORGETOWN — Sussex Technical High School is hosting the second annual Race for Coach Nic 5K on March 28, with proceeds to support the Lou Nicoletti Scholarship for a track & field athlete, as well as benefiting the cross-country and track & field teams. Nicoletti retired in 2018 after more than four decades of service, including as a social studies and history teacher and a track and cross-country coach. He was a past District Teacher of the Year, and won many coach of the year honors as well. Runners will compete on Sussex Tech’s 3.11-mile cross-country course, which was designed by Nicoletti. Sponsors are being sought for the race, with gold ($300), silver ($200) and bronze ($100) levels available. The race will take place at 10 a.m. March 28, rain or shine. Registration will be from 8:50 to 9:50 a.m. Pre-registration is $22 online at seashorestriders.com, and same-day registration is $25. Applications are available at seashorestriders.com. Entries and payment can be mailed to Lou Nicoletti 5K, P.O. Box 99, Nassau, DE 19969. Checks should be payable to Seashore Striders.

