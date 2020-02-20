RD20 Democratic Committee meets tonight in Lewes

LEWES — The RD20 Democratic Committee will hold its February 20th meeting at Fish On Restaurant, 17300 Village Main Blvd. in Lewes.

The public portion of the event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a social gathering, during which refreshments and dinner will be available for purchase.

Also starting at 5:30 p.m. the featured speaker Wayne “Ozzie” Osborne, Senior Application Support Specialist for the Delaware Department of Elections, Sussex County Office, will conduct informal hands-on demonstration of the use of Delaware’s new electronic, touchscreen voting machine. Mr. Osborne will also give a presentation on the new voting machines. Attendees will have an opportunity for hands-on experience with the new machine until 7 p.m. At 7 p.m., the RD20 Democratic Committee will conduct its monthly business meeting. During the meeting, House Majority Leader, Rep. Valerie Longhurst will update the group on upcoming bills in the General Assembly. For more information and news about upcoming events, visit the RD20 website at www.RD20DelDems.com.