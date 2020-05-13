RD20 Democratic Committee to hold meeting via Zoom

LEWES — The RD20 Democratic Committee will hold its regular monthly business meeting on May 21 starting at 5:30 p.m. This meeting will be held via Zoom video conferencing.

The public portion of the RD20 meeting with a guest speaker will not be held. Any registered Democrat in Delaware is welcome to participate in this business meeting. However, registration for non-committee people and associates is required by emailing Kerry Thalheim at KerryThalheim@aol.com.

Registration must be emailed by no later than Monday and include your legal name and street address for verification purposes.

Following registration and verification, instructions for joining the Zoom meeting will be emailed to participants 24 hours prior to the meeting. For more information and news about upcoming events, send an email to rd20.deldems@gmail.com.