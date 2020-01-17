Recycling Advisory Council to meet Jan. 22 in Dover

DOVER — Delaware’s Recycling Public Advisory Council (RPAC) will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Delaware Department of Transportation building in the Felton-Farmington conference room located at 800 Bay Road in Dover.

The Recycling Public Advisory Council was enacted into law by Senate Bill 234 in May 2010 and charged with advising the Governor’s Office, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and the Delaware Solid Waste Authority on all aspects of recycling, including: development of grant criteria and selection of applications; a methodology for measuring recycling rates; and possible outreach activities designed to achieve higher recycling rates for the state.

For more information, visit the RPAC webpage on the Delaware Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s website, or contact Adam Schlachter, DNREC Division of Waste and Hazardous Substances’ Compliance and Permitting Section, at 302-739-9403.

For more information about the quarterly RPAC meeting, including the agenda, please go to https://publicmeetings.delaware.gov/Meeting/65167.

