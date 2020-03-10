Rehoboth Concert Band to perform at Epworth UMC

REHOBOTH BEACH — Rehoboth Concert Band Fundraiser to benefit Cape Henlopen Senior will be held at Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach on Sunday, April 19 at 3 p.m. Doors open at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person, and may be purchased at Cape Henlopen Senior Center, 11 Christian Street, Rehoboth Beach from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. You may pay by cash, credit cards or checks. Limited tickets will be sold at the door. Open to the general public. For more information, call 227-2055.