Republicans, Antique Tractor Club, & Gardeners meet. POW / MIA ceremony.

34th District Republicans to hold meeting Sept. 24

DOVER — The 34th Representative District Republicans will hold their monthly meeting on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m., at the Kent County Republican Headquarters at 2151 S. DuPont Highway in Dover,.

The committee will be reviewing primary election results and organizing get out the vote efforts for the general election. All Republicans in the 34th District, which includes the Camden Wyoming, Canterbury and South Dover areas, are invited to attend.

Call 632-3072 for more information and or visit www.KentRepublicans.com for a list of events.

First State Antique Tractor Club to meet Tuesday

GREENWOOD — The regular meeting of the First State Antique Tractor Club will be held Tuesday at 7 p.m., at the Greenwood VFW, at the corner of Governors Avenue and Mill Street,, Greenwood. Because of health concerns, the 2020 September show has been canceled.

The organization is now planning, for the 2021 June show, annual tractor drive and picnic, and address upcoming club business. CDC guidelines will be followed at this meeting. They ask all who are planning to attend, to come with a face mask and stay six feet apart. Light refreshments will be served.

41st District Reps Club & PAC to meet in Long Neck

LONG NECK — The next monthly meeting of the 41st District Republican Club & PAC will be held on Monday, Sept. 21, stating at 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post 28 Picnic Pavilion on Del. 24 in the Long Neck area. There is plenty of seating available and face coverings are not required while seated.

Attendees are invited to bring a chair if they would like to maintain social distancing. Contact Bob Latshaw, Club President, at 215-767-3006 or via email contact41stdeclub@gmail.com, if you have any questions.

POW /MIA Recognition Day observed at Greenwood VFW

GREENWOOD — On September 18 at 5 p.m. the Greenwood Memorial VFW Post 7478 along with its Auxiliary will observe an outdoor observance of POW/MIA Recognition Day and Gold Star Family Day. Blue Star Families, and White Star Families will be honored.

The VFW Post 7478 is located on the corners of 301 Mill St. and Governors Avenue in Greenwood. The public is invited to attend, wearing a mask and social distancing will be required.

Kent County Master Gardener offers virtual class

DOVER — Kent County Master Gardener will offer” The Peaceful Autumn Garden” Workshop on Sept. 23 from 1 to 2 p.m., via Zoom.

The Peaceful Autumn Garden workshop provides information on simple fall gardening tips to put your garden to rest as well as prepare for the next growing season.

Included in the workshop is information on planning and refining next year’s garden, improving soil quality for the next growing season, and tips for planting bulbs and perennials. The workshop also addresses strategies for cleaning up your garden, bringing in tender plants, and pruning appropriately while leaving a natural habitat for wildlife for the cold winter months. You must register at least 24 hours before the workshop start date and time.

All workshops are free. Register online at cast.desu.edu/cooperative-extension/agriculture-naturalresources/.

DMHOA September meeting to held as conference call

LEWES — The Delaware Manufactured Home Owners Association will hold their monthly General Membership meeting on Sept. 28, via conference call.

DMHOA is a nonprofit organization and the only legislative advocate representing the interests of manufactured housing homeowners living on leased land in Delaware.

To join meeting, Dial in number 978-990-5000, Access Code: 907460#. For best reception use a land line. Meeting call starts promptly at 6:30 p.m. and is open to anyone living in manufactured housing on leased land. For more information visit, dmhoa.org or call 945-2122.