Roadwork in Sussex

Railroad work to close portion of Lazy Lagoon Road

FRANKFORD — Lazy Lagoon Road in Frankford, between U.S. 113 and Pepper Road, will be closed starting at 5 a.m. on Thursday, May 14, and lasting until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, pending weather, while the Maryland and Delaware Railroad replaces, resurfaces and performs general maintenance on the road’s railroad crossing, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.

Detour signs will be posted for motorists.

Selbyville roads to close for crossroad pipes replacement

SELBYVILLE — Johnson Road and Johnson Store Road in Selbyville will be closed in the next couple of weeks for the removal and replacement of crossroad pipes for drainage improvements, the Delaware Department of Transportation said.

Johnson Road, between Dickerson Road and Johnson Store Road, will be closed from 7 a.m. on May 12 until 11 p.m. on May 18, pending weather, and Johnson Store Road, between Johnson Road and Zion Church Road, will be closed from 7 a.m. on May 19 until 11 p.m. on May 26.

Detour signs will be posted for motorists.