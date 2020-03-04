Special Council Committee meeting postponed

DOVER — A special Dover City Council Committee of the Whole’s Parks, Recreation and Community Enhancement meeting scheduled for City Hall on Tuesday was postponed due to a lack of a quorum.

The committee meeting was rescheduled for next Tuesday morning at 9:30 inside the conference room at City Hall.

The meeting was called to review Community Development Block Grants for organizations in the city of Dover after they submitted applications for multi-year funding for FY 2020 through ’24.

Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing (seeking $30,000 in grant money for operations costs and $40,000 in renovation costs per year), Central Delaware Housing Collaborative ($20,600), Milford Housing Development Corp. ($40,000 for emergency home repair, $35,000 for rehabilitation), NCALL Research Inc. ($30,000 for demolition of two houses) and the Homeownership Assistance Program ($100,000), are among the organizations seeking the grant funding.