State ACLU announces new executive director

WILMINGTON — The American Civil Liberties Union of Delaware announced the hiring of Mike Brickner as its new executive director Monday.

He most recently worked as the Ohio state director at All Voting is Local after working as senior policy director at the ACLU of Ohio.

In Ohio, he focused on voting rights, criminal justice reform, LGBTQ rights and reproductive rights.

“I am thrilled to join the ACLU of Delaware at this crucial moment for civil liberties,” Mr. Brickner said in a statement. “Residents across the First State are grappling with the impact of COVID-19, and the ACLU will continue to lead the fight for justice and equality for all. Whether it is reforming our broken justice system, defending the right to vote, or ensuring all Delawareans are free from discrimination, the ACLU will be there.”