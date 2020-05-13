State to receive $3.2 million for housing-related issues

WILMINGTON — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Monday it will provide about $3.2 million to Delaware.

Part of the third wave in federal funding, the money will be used to help low-income, elderly and young Delawareans in need.

“DSHA is pleased to be receiving this latest funding allocation from HUD to assist with our response to the COVID-19 health crisis through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program,” Delaware State Housing Authority Director Anas Ben Addi said in a statement.

“Over the last several weeks, we have worked closely with the Delaware Continuum of Care, Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, Delaware Emergency Management Agency and our local government partners to determine the most immediate housing needs for homeless and vulnerable populations in our state. Along with these and other partners, DSHA plans to put these funds to use as quickly as possible to assist homeless and other vulnerable populations who are being impacted by COVID-19.”