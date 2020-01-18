Stephanie Preece of Dover named Delaware Mother of the Year

Stephanie Preece of Dover is the CEO and founder of Ignite Fitness in Dover and co-founder of Gals That Give, a nonprofit organization responsible for raising over $300,000 for Kent County nonprofits. (Submitted photos)

DOVER — Stephanie Preece of Dover was recently announced as the 2020 Delaware Mother of the Year. She was nominated for her contributions as a mother in her home, workplace and community. She is the 69th woman in Delaware history to hold this honor.

Mrs. Preece is a mother of three who is also the CEO and founder of Ignite Fitness in Dover and co-founder of Gals That Give, a nonprofit organization responsible for raising over $300,000 for Kent County nonprofits.

Her husband Patrick is the co-owner and co-chief instructor of Kaizen Karate Academy in Dover.

She is being recognized for her community contributions as an Honorary Commander at Dover Air Force Base, as well as her philanthropic contributions as a board member of numerous charitable entities.

Last summer, she was named the Female Black Belt Grand Champion during the 2019 World Tang Soo Do Association U.S. National Championships in Stamford, Connecticut.

Her son Kole Turner, then 12, was named Youth Black Belt Grand Champion at the same event.

Mrs. Preece was named the Female Black Belt Grand Champion during the 2019 World Tang Soo Do Association U.S. National Championships in Stamford, Connecticut on July 20.

Mrs. Preece, along with honorees from states across the US, will be recognized during the 85th National Convention of American Mothers, Inc. in Washington, April 19–21. She will also serve as an ambassador for Delaware mothers during visits with members of Congress. One honoree will be named the National Mother of the Year during a gala fundraiser for the American Mothers’ “Golden Rule Grant Fund” on April 21.

“For 85 years, American Mothers, Inc. has held the responsibility of searching for and selecting the Mother of the Year in every state, district and territory in our country,” said Connell Branan, board president, in a statement.

“Like all of the honorees before her, Mrs. Preece now joins the ranks of Delaware history, with the opportunity to become a part of American history as she represents the mothers in her state and is considered for the honor of 2020 National Mother of the Year.”

Nominations for Mother of the Year are accepted annually from Mother’s Day through Sept. 15 at AmericanMothers.org.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com