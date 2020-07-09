Strine joins Millstein Center at Columbia Law School

NEW YORK—The Ira M. Millstein Center for Global Markets and Corporate Ownership at Columbia Law School announced today that former Delaware Supreme Court Chief Justice Leo E. Strine Jr. will join the center as the Ira M. Millstein Distinguished Senior Fellow.

Judge Strine recently completed a distinguished 21 years of service on the Delaware bench. He served as chief justice of the Delaware Supreme Court from 2014 to 2019.

While at Columbia, Judge Strine will collaborate with the Millstein Center in a variety of ways, including conducting research in the areas of business law and corporate governance, speaking at academic events, and engaging with business leaders. In conjunction with joining Columbia Law School, Judge Strine will hold a joint affiliation with the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, where he has been named the Michael L. Wachter Distinguished Fellow in Law and Policy.