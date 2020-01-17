Tango Lewes offers weekend workshop and performance

LEWES — Tango Lewes invites the public to warm up with a weekend of workshops, brunch, dancing plus a special performance by world-class tango artist and four-time U.S. National finalists, Roberto Pena and Jacklyn Shapiro.

The event begins today, Friday, January 17 and runs through Sunday. Open-level classes will be held at 7:30 and 9 p.m. today (absolute beginners welcome). Classes for advance-beginners and Intermediate dancers will be held with two sessions; noon to 1:30 p.m., 2 to 3:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. Dancers and non-dancers are all invited at 2 p.m. on Sunday for the brunch, dancing and a demo performance by Mr. Pena and Ms. Shapiro.

Singles are welcome; no need to bring a partner. Private lessons are available throughout the weekend.

Friday classes are held at Hotel Rodney, 142 2nd St. in Lewes. Saturday classes will be at Involution Yoga, 1632 Savannah Road, Unit-7 in Lewes. All events on Sunday will be at The Glade Clubhouse, 16 Glade Farm Drive, Rehoboth Beach.

For more information, contact Yvonne Cimone at 222-3755 or tangopraylove@yahoo.com.

