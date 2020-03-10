VIOLA — USA Dance Dover DE will host a Ballroom dance on Friday, March 13 from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Ruritan Club, 29 Ruritan Lane in Viola. Rhythm and smooth dance music will be provided by Mike Collier. No partner or experience is needed. The cost is $10 per person for USA Dance members and $12 per person for non-members (pay at the door). Dress is business casual, no jeans. For more information on USA Dance Dover DE upcoming events or to confirm an event should inclement weather be a concern, call 734-8794 or visit www.usadancedoverde.com
