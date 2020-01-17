VFW Auxiliary announces youth scholarship art contest

BRIDGEVILLE — The Department of Delaware VFW Auxiliary Scholarships Chairman, Rev. Dr. Michaele Russell, makes the announcement of a scholarship contest that recognizes up-and-coming artists and encourages patriotism in youth.

The Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest is open to students in grades 9-12 who are enrolled in a public, private or parochial high school or home study program in the United States. Students must be a U.S. citizen or U.S. national. Students do not have to be related to a VFW or VFW Auxiliary member to enter, but they must attend school in the same state as the sponsoring VFW Auxiliary. National winners of previous contests may not compete in future Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contests.

Submissions may be two-dimensional art or three-dimensional art such as pottery, metalwork, fabric, wood and other creative mediums. All rules and submission requirements are listed in the entry applications. Student entries must be submitted by March 31. National financial awards are also listed on the entry application. To obtain a contest application contact a local VFW Auxiliary, the Bridgeville Public Library at 600 S. Cannon St. in Bridgeville or Rev. Dr. Russell will send one upon request, call 349-4220.

