Virtually walk and raise funds with NAMI on May 30

WILMINGTON — On May 30, NAMIWalks will be a virtual experience and joined by NAMIWalks across the country. NAMIWalks Your Way works the way it sounds: participants get to make NAMIWalks their own. You can walk or run a 5K—through your neighborhood, around your backyard, along a nature trail, on your treadmill, or wherever you are comfortable. Or, you can do something else meaningful and fun to celebrate our virtual walk day.

What participants are doing on May 30: Making a goal to walk 3,500 steps throughout the entire day, creating a 5K their way, planning a craft day with their kids, making a positive and encouraging sign about mental health and hanging it in their window or putting it in their front yard, practicing self-care with a favorite hobby; yoga, gardening, knitting. Contact Amanda Kelly Thompson at akelly@namide.org to share your activity, brainstorm ideas, or for assistance with outreach.