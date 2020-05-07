Women’s Club continues work amid COVID-19

OCEAN VIEW — Despite the suspension of activities and events due to COVID-19, the Lord Baltimore Women’s Club looks ahead to a returning active schedule.

With the closure of local schools, LBWC readers, mentors and assistants at school book sales are no longer present in classrooms. However, once the schools gear up again, LBWC will continue to work with teachers and administrators.

Since the organization has not made its monthly non-perishable or supermarket gift card donations to Helping Hands Food Bank in Frankford, a monetary donation was made recently.

LBWC members who knit and crochet continue to make caps, scarves and blankets for babies and lap blankets for residents at the Veterans Nursing Care Center in Wilmington. Right now, they are working independently rather than as a group at someone’s home. The already well-oiled LBWC Sunshine outreach continues with get well cards, supportive notes, and sympathy cards.

Quarterly Dine and Donate fundraisers are among the most reliable money-makers for the Club. But, those events have taken a big hit.

Women who live in Sussex County who are interested in learning more about the Lord Baltimore Women’s Club, would like to join, or would like to keep abreast of upcoming events are invited to send an email to lordbaltimorewc@gmail.com.