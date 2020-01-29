Wyoming Methodist Church to host National Sew Day

DOVER — The Quilts of Valor Foundation, a national non-profit organization whose mission is it to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor, is holding its National Sew Day and annual block drive on Saturday, Feb. 1. The goal of this drive is to create blocks for future Quilts of Valor. In Kent County, you can attend a sew day sponsored by the Helping Hands Quilt Guild from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wyoming Methodist Church, 216 Wyoming Mill Road, Dover.

Participants supply their own machines and basic sewing supplies. Non sewing jobs, like ironing are needed. Helping Hands will supply project materials. Boy Scouts are holding a hoagie sale at the church that day. (Pre-order hoagies)

There will be door prizes as well as QOV award ceremony. For more information or to sign up, contact Nancy Thomson at nthomson197@gmail.com or 609-827-1218. In Sussex County there will be a Sew Day at the Mason Dixon VFW Post in Ocean View. Contact the Delaware state coordinators, Dana Mason at 448-9111 or Marguerite Niemoeller at 240-498-3185 for details.