24-year-old Dover male shot Monday, December 23rd in Capital Park

DOVER — A 24-year-old Dover male was shot early Monday morning in the Capital Park neighborhood, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Troopers were dispatched to North Governors Boulevard approximately 1:15 a.m. and received information that a wounded man had arrived at a local hospital around the same time, authorities said. It was confirmed that man was the Capital Park shooting victim.

Police said investigation found that two men were in a parked vehicle on North Governors Boulevard when an unknown suspect walked by and started shooting at the vehicle. The men were able to exit the vehicle to get away from the suspect, police said. The shooting victim was then transported to the hospital for his injuries. The other male subject in the vehicle was not injured.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Troop 3, Detective S. Ryan at 697-4454. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.

