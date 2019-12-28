39-year-old woman shot parked at Capital Park

DOVER — A woman was struck by gunfire while in her car, parked at Capital Park, authorities said.

The incident occurred at 9:12 p.m. on Friday, in front of a residence located in the 200-block of South Governors Blvd., Senior Cpl. Jason Hatchell, a spokesperson for the Delaware State Police, said in a written statement.

The 39-year-old woman and was struck by one bullet in the upper torso, Cpl. Hatchell said. She was taken via private vehicle to Bayhealth Kent General for her injuries, he added. No one else was injured.

A .45 caliber shell casing was located at the scene; there is no description for the suspect, Cpl. Hatchell said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Ryan of the Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit by calling 698-8438.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com

