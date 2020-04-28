Weapon charges follow shots-fired calls

GEORGETOWN – A 24-year-old Georgetown man was arrested on weapon charges after multiple shots fired complaints Sunday night, authorities said.

Delaware State Police were initially called to the area of Briarwood Road in Georgetown at approximately 7:20 p.m. and a resident said gunshots were heard. A blue Toyota Corolla was reportedly seen traveling in the area, spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

A second shots-fired report was received from the Shingle Point Road Area. No injuries were reported in either incident.

Jeff Cotonon-Ramos

Jeff Cotonon-Ramos was a passenger in a blue Toyota Corolla vehicle stopped on Sand Hill Road approaching Sand Hill Lane, police said. A DUI investigation ensued, according to authorities.

A Glock 19 firearm was found on the passenger’s side floor along with 9mm casings, police said.

Mr. Cotonon-Ramos was charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon (firearm), possession of a firearm while under the influence, disorderly conduct and failure to obey an emergency order. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $5,500 secured bond.

The 24-year-old driver was charged with misdemeanors including DUI, failure to obey an emergency order and third-degree conspiracy. He was arraigned before JP Court and committed to SCI on $3,000 cash only bond.