Additional theft charges for Dover man

OCEAN VIEW — A 30-year-old Dover man was charged with additional thefts stemming from an incident on Monday in which he led police in pursuit, authorities said.

Bryan Denegal

Police said Bryan Denegal was linked to several more thefts from motor vehicles in the Ocean View area, in addition to charges filed Thursday.

New charges included five counts each of theft and felony theft and 10 counts of criminal trespass.

Mr. Denegal was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court on all charges and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $38,732 secured bond, spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.