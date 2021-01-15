Advisory board formed to oversee Milford police station project

MILFORD — Mayor Archie Campbell on Friday named the members of a citizen advisory committee that will oversee the potential construction of a new city police station.



The residents of Milford will vote in a referendum Jan. 26 to decide if the city can borrow up to $20 million and raise property taxes to fund the facility.

“I think the people in the city should have a voice in this,” he said. “It shouldn’t just be the City Council, the mayor and the city manager.”



“This is for the protection of the community, so I feel the community should be involved,” the mayor added.



He said the seven members of the board come “from all different walks of life” and all four of the city’s wards.



The mayor listed their names and positions in the community:

• Gloria Markowitz — Milford resident.

• David Mills — construction manager.

• Gary Downs — owner of a Milford-based insurance company.

• Jeanel Starling — pastor.

• Nick Brannon — high school teacher.

• Charlie Temperelli — former deputy police commissioner in Philadelphia.

• Vivian Erickson — assistant at the Milford Public Library.



“They’re going to review the design that we have and see if it makes sense to do it that way,” the mayor said. “We want feedback on the cost, especially if there’s a tax increase.”



He expects to “have two, maybe three meetings with them before the actual referendum.”