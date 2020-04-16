Aggravated menacing arrest made in Laurel

Gideon F. Sisk IV

LAUREL — A 24-year-old Laurel man was arrested on two aggravated menacing charges after an incident involving two motorists Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Gideon F. Sisk IV first ran in front of a vehicle traveling on Samuel Hill Road and the motorist swerved to avoid a collision, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said. Police alleged that Mr. Sisk threw a beer can at the vehicle when the driver stopped to check on him around 4 p.m.

Mr. Sisk then allegedly threw a knife at the vehicle’s rear window, causing it to shatter. The motorist, who was not injured, then drove away, police said.

A second motorist came into contact with Mr. Sisk, who began yelling and approached the front passenger side window, Cpl. Jaffe said. Police alleged that Mr. Sisk then stabbed the top of the door frame with a knife, leaving a small puncture hole. The motorist left the area uninjured.

Troopers contacted Mr. Sisk at his residence on Samuel Hill Road and smelled alcohol, police. He was taken into custody.

Police charged Mr. Sisk with two counts each of aggravated menacing and criminal mischief, along with disorderly conduct and drunk on highway. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $12,301 cash only bond.