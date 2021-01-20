Alleged assault in Rehoboth brings arrest

REHOBOTH BEACH — A 37-year-old Rehoboth Beach man was arrested on weapon and criminal charges after an alleged assault Tuesday, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said.

Theodore F. Thompson

Theodore F. Thompson was located in the area of a residence on Magnolia Road after allegedly punching a 51-year-old male acquaintance during an argument. Troopers were dispatched to the scene at approximately 8 p.m.

Police said Mr. Thompson removed an unknown item from the trunk of his vehicle and charged the man, who struck him with a baseball bat. The acquaintance later refused medical attention, police said.

Mr. Thompson was taken into custody without incident after fleeing the residence, police said. He was transported to an area hospital for his injuries, and treated and released.

Mr. Thompson was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, aggravated menacing, third-degree assault and criminal mischief. He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 3, Georgetown, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution, Georgetown, on a $31,500 cash bond.