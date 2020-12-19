Armed Dover man wanted by police

TOWNSEND — A 29-year-old Dover man is wanted by Delaware State Police on three felony charges after allegedly threatening an individual with a gun.

Andrews Parsons

Police said Andrew Parsons was involved in a verbal argument with a resident at a home on Union Church Road Friday that resulted in him firing a round into the ground near the man. The incident took place around 5:23 p.m.

Mr. Parsons is wanted for Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm Within 10 years of Prior Conviction and Reckless Endangering 1st Degree.

He is believed to be staying with acquaintances or sleeping in his blue Chevrolet pickup truck with Delaware registration. Anyone who comes in contact with Mr. Parsons should use extreme caution because he is believed to be armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information on his location should contact Det. R. Kirchenbauer with Delaware State Police Criminal Investigative Unit by calling 365-8525 or dialing 911. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or going online to delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.