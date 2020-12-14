Arrest made after Valero burglary in Dover

DOVER — A 19-year-old Felton man was arrested following a burglary at the Valero gas station on Forrest Avenue on Sunday morning, Dover police spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said.



According to authorities, police responded to a burglary alarm at the store at approximately 2:55. Police determined that entry had been made with the possible use of a key and an attempt to open had been made with another key, Sgt. Hoffman said.

Christopher Mosley

An investigation determined that former Valero employee Christopher Mosley was a person of interest, police said. He was located at a nearby business and taken into custody without incident.



Mr. Mosley was charged with wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony, third-degree burglary and theft under $1,500. He was released on an own-recognizance bond.