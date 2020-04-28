Arrest made following Laurel commercial burglaries

LAUREL – A 41-year-old man was arrested Monday after two recent commercial burglaries, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Senior Cpl. Heather Pepper said.

Carlton Robinson, formerly of Lake Wales, Florida, and currently reported as homeless, was charged after investigation by DSP and the Laurel Police Department, authorities said.

Carlton Robinson

On April 22, early morning burglaries were reported at Reese’s Liquor Store at 30231 Sussex Highway and Exxon at 30341 Highway, police said.

Mr. Robinson was taken into custody and charged with two counts each of third-degree burglary, theft under $1,500 and criminal mischief under $1,000 and failure to obey an emergency order. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $3,750 secured bond.