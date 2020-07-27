Arrest made in death of Dover homeless man

DOVER — A 25-year-old Dover man is facing a first-degree murder charge after being apprehended in Virgina in connection with a July 6 shooting in Dover.

Tysheen Maxwell

Tysheen Maxwell was taken into custody without incident by the U.S. Marshals Service in Newport News on Sunday, Dover Police said. Extradition is pending, according to spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman.

Police reported at the time that Thomas Gilbert was shot to death in a vacant lot in the 100 block of South New Street. The Dover-area resident was struck by multiple rounds and police were called to the area at approximately 2:48 a.m., spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said. Officers arrived within two minutes of the call and a minute of it being dispatched on the radio.

Mr. Gilbert was pronounced dead at the scene. Police earlier described him being listed as homeless and known to frequent the downtown area.