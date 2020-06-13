Arrest made in Delaware Law Enforcement Memorial damage case

DOVER – A 42-year-old Camden man was arrested Friday night after investigation into damage to the Delaware Law Enforcement Memorial earlier in the day, Dover Police said in a news release.



Kyle Bullock was taken into custody without incident by Delaware State Police at his home, authorities said.



Police said the neck of the kneeling officer statue was damaged and an axe was found at the scene. Two urine-soaked State of Delaware Flags were laid in front of the statue, according to authorities.



Spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said Mr. Bullock’s cell phone was found at the scene on Legislative Mall after officers arrived around 5:35 a.m.



According to the release, Mr. Bullock returned to the area “and asked the officers if they had seen a cell phone, claiming that he lost it in the area while participating in prior protest activity.



“(Mr.) Bullock quickly left the scene at that time and officers obtained warrants for his arrest.”



Police said Mr. Bullock had earlier become disorderly towards law enforcement and civilians in the area of protests and at the Dover Police Department. He wasn’t part of an organized group that protested on May 31, authorities said.



“Several members of the protest group advised law enforcement throughout their demonstrations that (Mr.) Bullock was not with them and asked law enforcement to be aware of him as well,” according to police.



Mr. Bullock was charged with a count of felony criminal mischief over $5,000. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $5,100 cash bond.