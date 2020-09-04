Arrest made in Dover ATM robbery

DOVER — A 19-year-old Wilmington man was arrested Thursday in connection with an ATM robbery on July 16, Dover police Sgt. Mark Hoffman.

Mar-Ky Frederick

Mar-Ky Frederick was taken into custody without incident regarding the robbery at the Wells Fargo on North DuPont Highway, authorities said. He had earlier fled from an arrest attempt at a residence on Collins Drive on Aug. 21, according to police.

Mr. Frederick was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree reckless endangering, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, among other counts. He was also charged with theft from vehicles offenses in Dover on July 15, police said. He was committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $95,000 cash bond.