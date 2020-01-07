Arrest made in Dover business suite burglary

Wesley Batson

DOVER — A 22-year-old man was arrested following an alleged Sunday afternoon burglary at Loockerman Square Apartments, Dover Police spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said.

Wesley Batson was arrested without incident at approximately 1:28 p.m. when found inside a business suite at 32 W. Loockerman St. authorities said.

According to authorities, an officer working an extra duty assignment patrolling the complex observed a door propped open that had been secured during a previous patrol. The officer heard music coming from the unoccupied business suite and observed a rear window get broken while waiting for backup officers to arrive.

Mr. Batson was charged with third-degree burglary and criminal mischief. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on a $2,100 secured bond.

