Arrest made in Dover Halloween shooting case

DOVER — A 28-year-old Dover man was arrested Thursday following a traffic stop related to an alleged shooting Oct. 31, Dover police spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said.

Charles Blackstock-Stansbury

Charles Blackstock-Stansbury, 28, and his girlfriend, Lashae Branch, 31, were taken into custody without incident after leaving their shared residence in the 100 block of Spruance Road, authorities said.



The Chevrolet Cobalt they occupied matched a description of a vehicle connected to the alleged shooting involving a home on Cherry Street in Dover, according to police. Mr. Blackstock-Stansbury had been identified as a person of interest in the case during an investigation, Sgt. Hoffman said.

Mr. Blackstock-Stansbury was found with a .45-caliber handgun and marijuana during the stop Thursday, police said.



Police quickly learned that the couple’s 1- and 3-year-old children had been left alone in the residence, Sgt. Hoffman said. Officers went to the home and located the children, along with an unsecured Savage Axis II Precision 6.5 Creedmoor bolt-action rifle, police said.

Lashae Branch

Following notification of the Delaware Division of Family Services, the children were turned over to a relative, police said.



Mr. Blackstock-Stansbury was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, first-degree reckless endangering (seven counts), second-degree reckless endangering (two counts), endangering the welfare of a child (two counts), criminal mischief and possession of marijuana. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution, Georgetown, on a $51,000 secured bond.



Ms. Branch was charged with two counts of second-degree reckless endangering. She was released on an own-recognizance bond.



Dover police said an occupied home in the 100 block of Cherry Street was struck at least twice by gunfire at approximately 12:10 a.m. Oct. 31. Seven persons were inside at the time, police added.



No injuries resulted in the incident, according to authorities.