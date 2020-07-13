Arrest made in Dover stabbing altercation

DOVER — A 51-year-old Dover man was arrested after a stabbing incident during an altercation Saturday morning, authorities said.

Dover police said a 43-year-old man was headed to his job when John Jackson allegedly pulled up to him in a vehicle and challenged him to a fight at approximately 10:34 a.m. An altercation ensued, according to police, and the man was stabbed multiple times in his upper and lower extremities. Police said the wounded man was transported to Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Mr. Jackson and the wounded man knew each other prior to the altercation in the 500 block of Jefferic Boulevard. Mr. Jackson was taken into custody without incident at the Capital Inn.

Mr. Jackson was charged with first-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. He was released after posting a $20,000 secured bond.