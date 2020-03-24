Arrest made in law office burglary

Rasoul Hanner

DOVER — A Dover man was arrested after investigation into a law office burglary earlier this month.

Dover Police said the Law Office of Liguori and Morris was burglarized between 5 p.m. on March 10 and 6:50 a.m. on March 11. According to authorities, several items from the burglary were processed, and fingerprints came back identifying Rasoul Hanner as a suspect.

Mr. Hanner was contacted by police on Sunday and taken into custody without incident. He was charged with third-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools, theft, and criminal mischief. Mr. Hanner was released on $1,300 unsecured bond.