Arrest made in Seaford homicide case

SEAFORD – A 19-year-old Seaford man was arrested Monday in connection with an Aug. 8 homicide, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said.

Unique Smith

According to authorities, Jeffrey L. Atkins Jr., 28, was found with a gunshot wound to the back at the Woodshed Bar and Package store at 22588 Bridgeville Highway at approximately 1:07 a.m. He was transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital were he was pronounced deceased.

Following an investigation, Unique Smith was arrested in Salisbury, Maryland. Police said he is awaiting extradition to Delaware with first-degree murder, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, and third-degree assault charges pending.

Police ask anyone with information to call Detective J. King of the DSP Homicide Unit at 741-2821.