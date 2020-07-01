Arson arrest made after Dover apartment incident

DOVER — A 35-year-old Dover man was charged with first-degree arson after an apartment building was damaged by a bottle on fire early Monday, authorities said.

Benjamin Glanden

A roof, siding and gutters were damaged at Liberty Court Apartments before officers extinguished a blaze at approximately 6:29 a.m. in Liberty Court Apartments, Dover Police spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said. Police were called to the scene at 1289 Walker Road for a report of a white male setting a fire, authorities said.

Officers located damaged gas meters on one building and a damaged golf cart nearby. Police determined that the golf cart had been damaged by a sledgehammer.

According to police, the golf cart had previously been reported stolen by Bayhealth.

Through fingerprints taken from the bottle, police said Benjamin Glanden was developed as a person of interest. He was taken into custody without incident at his home. Police said Mr. Glanden was allegedly wearing the same clothes seen in images from the Liberty Court incident earlier in the day.

Other charges against Mr. Glanden included attempted first-degree arson, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief (two counts) and third-degree criminal trespass. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on a $32,100 secured bond.