Arson charge follows Dover residential fire

Nov 26th, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

DOVER – A 20-year-old man was charged with arson following a residential fire Wednesday morning, Dover police spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said.


The Dover Fire Department responded to the 800 block of Aham Street for a working fire at approximately 9:58 a.m., police said. The blaze was primarily in the garage area, according to Sgt. Hoffman.

Following investigation, Balowens Duverger was arrested and charged with first-degree arson and three counts of reckless endangering, authorities said. He was released on an own recognizance bond.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com

Tags: · ·
Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie