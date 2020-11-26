Arson charge follows Dover residential fire

DOVER – A 20-year-old man was charged with arson following a residential fire Wednesday morning, Dover police spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said.



The Dover Fire Department responded to the 800 block of Aham Street for a working fire at approximately 9:58 a.m., police said. The blaze was primarily in the garage area, according to Sgt. Hoffman.



Following investigation, Balowens Duverger was arrested and charged with first-degree arson and three counts of reckless endangering, authorities said. He was released on an own recognizance bond.