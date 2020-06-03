Arson suspected in Rehoboth structure blaze

REHOBOTH BEACH — A fire that caused approximately $200,000 to a vacant mercantile structure early Wednesday is being investigated as an arson, officials said.

The blaze in the 35000 block of Wolf Neck Road was reported shortly 12:30 a.m., State Fire Marshal spokesman Chief Deputy John Galaska said. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company arrived on the scene and found smoke and flames coming from the structure.

Mutual aid fire companies assisted at the scene. There were no reported injuries.

State fire investigators were called to the scene and determined that the blaze was intentionally set. Investigation continues and officials asked anyone with information to call fire marshal’s Sussex Division at 856-5600 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.