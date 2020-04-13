Assault reported at Georgetown apartment complex

Erica Davis

GEORGETOWN – A Georgetown Police officer was assaulted while responding to a domestic-related complaint Saturday night, spokesman Detective Joey Melvin said.

The incident at the Dunbarton Oaks Apartment complex occurred at approximately 7 p.m. Officers were told by a 39-year-old woman that Erica Davis, 27, had allegedly assaulted her. Ms. Davis also allegedly threw an alcoholic beverage that struck an officer on the leg, authorities said.

Ms. Davis again attempted to assault the woman, police said, and was taken into custody.

Police said that while in custody, Ms. Davis continuously spit toward and made attempts to assault officers.

Ms. Davis was charged with second-degree assault, assault on a law enforcement officer, terroristic threatening, offensive touching of a law enforcement and criminal trespass. She was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown in lieu of $23,100 secured bond.