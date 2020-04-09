Attempted burglary arrest in Greenwood

Roy G. Murray III

GREENWOOD — A 35-year-old Greenwood man was charged with first-degree attempted burglary after police were dispatched to a residence on Wednesday.

According to Delaware State Police spokeswoman Senior Cpl. Heather Pepper, Roy G. Murray III was arrested after troopers were called to a residence in the 6000 block of Hickman Road at approximately 11:27 a.m.

Troopers investigated and later found a man matching the description of Mr. Murray riding a bicycle, authorities said. He failed to stop on command and was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit, according to police.

Police said Mr. Murray was found with a knife concealed in his pocket and a bow was recovered next to him.

Mr. Murray was also charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony (two counts), aggravated menacing, wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, resisting arrest and third-degree criminal trespass. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $152,501 cash bond.