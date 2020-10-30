Attempted burglary arrests made in Frankford

FRANKFORD — Two Dagsboro males were facing charges after an alleged attempted residential burglary on Stump Road Wednesday night, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said.

William D. Mansfield

According to the authorities, troopers were called to the scene at approximately 5:45 p.m. Police said William D. Mansfield, 22, and a 17-year-old male had been seen allegedly attempting a break-in by persons walking on the road. They were later taken into custody without incident, police said.

Both Mr. Mansfield and the 17-year-old male were arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 3 and charged with second-degree attempted burglary, second-degree conspiracy, and criminal mischief under $1,000 damage. The juvenile was released on his own recognizance and Mr. Mansfield was released on a $3,100 unsecured bond.