Attempted burglary at Arby’s in Dover

DOVER — The Dover Police Department is investigating a Friday morning burglary at an Arby’s restaurant on Forrest Avenue.

Police said officers responded to the restaurant for a burglary alarm around 4:56 a.m. and found an open rear door and a shattered drive-thru window. Surveillance video showed a man broke into the business through the shattered window and unsuccessfully attempted to open the safe before fleeing, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com. A cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.