Attempted pharmacy burglary brings arrests

SMYRNA — Two arrests were made after an investigation into an attempted burglary at a pharmacy May 31, Smyrna police spokesman Cpl. Brian Donner said.

Demetrius Banks

Authorities said Wilmington residents Demetrius Banks, 23, and Tyshay Davis, 25, were taken into custody in alleged connection with an incident at the Walgreens at 700 Jimmy Drive. Wilmington and New Castle County police made the apprehensions, Cpl. Donner said.

Tyshay Davis

Mr. Banks and Ms. Davis were both charged with third-degree attempted burglary, criminal mischief over $5,000 and second-degree conspiracy. They were both arraigned through the Justice of the Peace and released on unsecured bond — Ms. Davis on $7,000 and Mr. Banks on $3,000.