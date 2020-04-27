Attempted residential robbery reported in Lincoln

LINCOLN – Two men were sought after an attempted robbery Sunday night at a residence in the Cedar Village Mobile Home Park.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:50 p.m. at a residence on Major Street in Lincoln, Delaware State Police said. Arriving troopers were told by a 20-year-old male resident that two black males knocked on his front door. The persons asked if the resident had any drugs when he answered the door, spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

When the victim indicated that he did not, a physical altercation ensued at the front door, police said. The suspects then kicked in the front door in an attempt to enter the residence, police said. The suspects were unable to gain entry and fled the scene.

The victim was not injured, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Troop 4, Major Crimes Unit Detective Mills at 856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.