Back of Dover home damaged by gunfire

DOVER — The back of a home in the 400 block of East Water Street was damaged by gunfire Tuesday, Dover Police spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman.

A homeowner reported hearing what was believed to be fireworks between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., but did not see anyone outside the residence, authorities said. Police were called to the scene at 1:06 p.m. when the damage was found.

The investigation is ongoing and police asked anyone with information to call 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.