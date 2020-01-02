Bear woman, Lewes man face assault charges in separate incidents

LEWES — Two Delaware State Police troopers suffered minor injuries while arresting a 35-year-old Bear woman at her mother’s residence on Wednesday morning, authorities.

Megan R. Barczak

A homeowner in the 30000 block of Regatta Bay Boulevard told arriving police that her daughter — Megan R. Barczak — had allegedly forced her way inside before damaging items, spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said. Troopers were called to the scene at approximately 11:29 a.m.

Arriving police contacted Ms. Barczak, who allegedly struck a trooper attempting to place her in handcuffs. A brief scuffle commenced as Ms. Barczak also struggled with a second trooper, police said.

Ms. Barczak was taken into custody without further incident, police said. The troopers did not require medical treatment for their injuries, Cpl. Jaffe said.

Charges included second-degree assault injure a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with force or violence, offensive touching of law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, second-degree burglary and criminal mischief.

Following arraignment before Justice of the Peace Court, Ms. Barczak was held at Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution in New Castle on $24,000 secured bond.

• A 50-year-old Lewes man was charged with assault Wednesday after allegedly hitting a woman with a piece of lumber during her attempt to collect belongings, authorities said. The woman — who police said had moved out of the residence earlier — sustained a serious head wound.

Donald L. Maull

The woman was at a 17000 block of Ward Avenue residence when an argument began with Donald L. Maull at approximately 11:50 a.m., DSP said. Mr. Maull, who lived at the home, allegedly struck the woman in the back of the head with wood, authorities said.

A nearby resident assisted the woman, who was transported to the hospital via private vehicle, police said.

Mr. Maull was located later in the day while a passenger in a vehicle on Beaver Dam Road, police said. He was taken into custody and authorities said approximately 0.001 grams of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia were found.

Charges included possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, second-degree assault, aggravated menacing, possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mr. Maull was arraigned through Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $76,400 secured bond, police said.

