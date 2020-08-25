Bridgeville crash brings vehicular homicide charge

Aug 25th, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

BRIDGEVILLE — A 32-year-old Lincoln man was charged with first-degree vehicular homicide after a crash that left a 40-year-old woman dead at the scene Monday night, authorities said.

According to Delaware State Police, Dustin R. Westwood was driving a 1999 Jeep Cherokee that, for unknown reasons, left its lane on a slight curve on Chaplains Chapel Road and struck a 2005 Nissan Altima nearly head-on at approximately 6:15.

Dustin R. Westwood

The Altima driver, a Bridgeville resident, was not wearing a seat belt, according to police. Her name was initially withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Mr. Westwood was wearing a seat belt and declined medical treatment.

He was charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, driving while suspended or revoked, driving under the influence of a drug, failure to have insurance identification in possession and failure to remain within a single lane.

Following arraignment before Justice of the Peace Court, Mr. Westwood was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $55,001 cash-only bond.

Chaplains Chapel Road between Deer Forest Road and Russell Road was closed for approximately 3.5 hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com

Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie