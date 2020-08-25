Bridgeville crash brings vehicular homicide charge

BRIDGEVILLE — A 32-year-old Lincoln man was charged with first-degree vehicular homicide after a crash that left a 40-year-old woman dead at the scene Monday night, authorities said.

According to Delaware State Police, Dustin R. Westwood was driving a 1999 Jeep Cherokee that, for unknown reasons, left its lane on a slight curve on Chaplains Chapel Road and struck a 2005 Nissan Altima nearly head-on at approximately 6:15.

Dustin R. Westwood

The Altima driver, a Bridgeville resident, was not wearing a seat belt, according to police. Her name was initially withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Mr. Westwood was wearing a seat belt and declined medical treatment.

He was charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, driving while suspended or revoked, driving under the influence of a drug, failure to have insurance identification in possession and failure to remain within a single lane.

Following arraignment before Justice of the Peace Court, Mr. Westwood was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $55,001 cash-only bond.

Chaplains Chapel Road between Deer Forest Road and Russell Road was closed for approximately 3.5 hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.