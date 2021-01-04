Bridgeville man arrested after fleeing on off-road vehicle

GEORGETOWN — A 41-year-old Bridgeville man was arrested after fleeing from officers on an off-highway vehicle late Sunday morning, Georgetown police Detective Joey Melvin said.

Raymond Morris

Police said Raymond Morris was seen operating an OHV westbound on Edward Street and then failed to stop when officers engaged emergency equipment. The vehicle eventually became disabled in the Meadows neighborhood, and Mr. Morris was taken into custody, authorities said.



Police said Mr. Morris was found in possession of brass knuckles and a pocketknife. Additionally, two .40-caliber rounds of ammunition were located in his jacket, according to Detective Melvin.



Mr. Morris was charged with operating an unregistered OHV, possession of ammunition by a person prohibited, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, disregarding a police officer’s signal and operating an OHV in a malicious manner. He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 3, Georgetown, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution, Georgetown, in lieu of $4,200 secured bond.