Bridgeville man arrested on assault, criminal charges

BRIDGEVILLE — A 40-year-old Bridgeville man was arrested on assault and criminal charges following a Tuesday night altercation, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said.

Howard Page was taken into custody without incident at his residence, following an alleged assault in the 18000 block of Wesley Church Road, authorities said. Police said a 63-year-old man had been struck with a closed fist, which caused visible swelling, and was approached with an aluminum pipe, causing fear for his safety.

Mr. Page was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, aggravated menacing and third-degree assault. He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released on $27,000 unsecured bond.